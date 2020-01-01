Exynos 990 vs Exynos 9810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
53
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 82% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 318K
- Supports 64% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 26.82 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2730 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +38%
955
691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +37%
2777
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +67%
532211
318011
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G72MP18
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|11
|18
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|658 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|26.82 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Shannon 360 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|January 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
