We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 82% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 318K
  • Supports 64% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2730 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +38%
955
Exynos 9810
691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +37%
2777
Exynos 9810
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +67%
532211
Exynos 9810
318011

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 9810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G72MP18
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 11 18
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 658 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 26.82 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Shannon 360 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 January 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Samsung Exynos 9810 official site

