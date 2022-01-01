Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 8100
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1031K vs 804K
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2850 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|254517
|206994
|GPU
|453122
|309418
|Memory
|151409
|128811
|UX
|173588
|160225
|Total score
|1031943
|804029
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1303
970
Multi-Core Score
4168
3996
3DMark
|Stability
|61%
|98%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|34 FPS
|Score
|9580
|5780
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|47 FPS
[Ultra]
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|912 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
