We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 8100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1031K vs 804K
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2850 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 254517 206994
GPU 453122 309418
Memory 151409 128811
UX 173588 160225
Total score 1031943 804029
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% 98%
Graphics test 57 FPS 34 FPS
Score 9580 5780

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 47 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 120 FPS
[Ultra]		 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1080 x 2400		 OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 900 MHz 912 MHz
Execution units - 6
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

