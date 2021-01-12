AMD Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1390 vs 1263 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1263
Ryzen 5 5600H +9%
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
Ryzen 5 5600H +9%
6095
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
