AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
86
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1537
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14297
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Vermeer
|Model number
|Vermeer
|-
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
