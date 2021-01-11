Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Celeron N5100: what's better?

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N6000
VS
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
Intel Celeron N5100

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 721 vs 622 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake Jasper Lake
Model number N6000 N5100
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Multiplier 11x 11x
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 378K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5100 or Pentium Silver N6000?
