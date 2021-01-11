Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 721 vs 622 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +10%
280
255
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +12%
774
691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Silver N6000 +17%
727
624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
1767
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|N5100
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|11x
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|378K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|8
