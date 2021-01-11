Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 6 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 721 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +81%
1354
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2014
Core i3 1115G4 +25%
2521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1395
Core i3 1115G4 +98%
2761
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3725
Core i3 1115G4 +73%
6428
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +69%
1218
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1760
Core i3 1115G4 +45%
2558
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|N6000
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|32
|48
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|16
