Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 337K
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97246
|142334
|GPU
|82206
|140609
|Memory
|70281
|108237
|UX
|88538
|139021
|Total score
|337457
|525002
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
560
Dimensity 1080 +45%
810
Multi-Core Score
1718
Dimensity 1080 +33%
2278
|Image compression
|102.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|15 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|27.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.1 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|543.4 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|1102
|2287
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|25 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|59 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6833V/ZA
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
Cast your vote
3 (21.4%)
11 (78.6%)
Total votes: 14