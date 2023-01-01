Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Dimensity 700 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 337K

Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 337K Announced 1-year and 11-months later

Announced 1-year and 11-months later 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz) Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 700 337457 Dimensity 1080 +56% 525002 CPU 97246 142334 GPU 82206 140609 Memory 70281 108237 UX 88538 139021 Total score 337457 525002 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 700 560 Dimensity 1080 +45% 810 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 700 1718 Dimensity 1080 +33% 2278 Image compression 102.6 Mpixels/s - Face detection 15 images/s - Speech recognition 30.8 words/s - Machine learning 27.1 images/s - Camera shooting 14.4 images/s - HTML 5 2.1 Mnodes/s - SQLite 543.4 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 700 1102 Dimensity 1080 +108% 2287 Stability 98% 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS Score 1102 2287

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 51 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS

[Medium] - Fortnite 25 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 59 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 34 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Valhall Valhall 2 GPU frequency 950 MHz - Execution units 2 4 Shading units 32 64 FLOPS 243 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s - Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 - Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced November 2020 October 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number MT6833V/ZA MT6877V/TTZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site