We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 337K
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 700
337457
Dimensity 1080 +56%
525002
CPU 97246 142334
GPU 82206 140609
Memory 70281 108237
UX 88538 139021
Total score 337457 525002
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1718
Dimensity 1080 +33%
2278
Image compression 102.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s -
Machine learning 27.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.4 images/s -
HTML 5 2.1 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 543.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 700
1102
Dimensity 1080 +108%
2287
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS
Score 1102 2287

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 25 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 59 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2020 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6833V/ZA MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

