Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 6020

Dimensity 7200
VS
Dimensity 6020
Dimensity 7200
Dimensity 6020

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 350K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7200
vs
Dimensity 6020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 7200 +75%
612245
Dimensity 6020
350135
CPU 155165 -
GPU 197878 -
Memory 117814 -
UX 144422 -
Total score 612245 350135
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 6020

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units - 32
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 6400 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 March 2023
Class Flagship Low end
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6020 and Dimensity 7200, or ask any questions
