Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 6020 VS Dimensity 7200 Dimensity 6020 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)

Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 350K

27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)

Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 7200 +75% 612245 Dimensity 6020 350135 CPU 155165 - GPU 197878 - Memory 117814 - UX 144422 - Total score 612245 350135 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 7200 +41% 848 Dimensity 6020 600 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 7200 +32% 2287 Dimensity 6020 1733

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 6020

CPU Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall GPU frequency - 950 MHz Execution units 4 2 Shading units - 32 Vulkan version 1.2 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 6400 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 21 - 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.3 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 March 2023 Class Flagship Low end Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site