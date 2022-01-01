Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2600 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|206994
|-
|GPU
|309418
|-
|Memory
|128811
|-
|UX
|160225
|-
|Total score
|798665
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +20%
966
808
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +74%
3974
2285
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Score
|5781
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|912 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|6
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
