Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 1100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 852K vs 659K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|169982
|GPU
|-
|234468
|Memory
|-
|116156
|UX
|-
|137275
|Total score
|852679
|659031
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +6%
925
871
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +16%
3833
3300
|Image compression
|-
|180.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.35 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|51.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|57.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|36.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1010.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|23 FPS
|Score
|-
|3981
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 1100
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6891Z/CZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
