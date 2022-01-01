Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 1100

Dimensity 8100
VS
Dimensity 1100
Dimensity 8100
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 852K vs 659K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100 +29%
852679
Dimensity 1100
659031
CPU - 169982
GPU - 234468
Memory - 116156
UX - 137275
Total score 852679 659031
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 180.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.35 images/s
Speech recognition - 51.5 words/s
Machine learning - 57.15 images/s
Camera shooting - 36.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1010.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 23 FPS
Score - 3981

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2850 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6891Z/CZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 8100, or ask any questions
