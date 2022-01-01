Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Announced 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 9 score – 672K vs 401K
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|124557
|171453
|GPU
|98379
|236472
|Memory
|68665
|120484
|UX
|110287
|145025
|Total score
|401180
|672952
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
694
Dimensity 1200 +40%
971
Multi-Core Score
2010
Dimensity 1200 +65%
3309
|Image compression
|-
|171.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|32.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|51.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|51.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|27.35 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|931.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|93%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|25 FPS
|Score
|1207
|4180
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|MT6893
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
