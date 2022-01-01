Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 1200

Snapdragon 695
VS
Dimensity 1200
Snapdragon 695
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 9 score – 672K vs 401K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695
401180
Dimensity 1200 +68%
672952
CPU 124557 171453
GPU 98379 236472
Memory 68665 120484
UX 110287 145025
Total score 401180 672952
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 171.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 32.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 51.5 words/s
Machine learning - 51.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.35 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 931.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 695
1207
Dimensity 1200 +246%
4180
Stability 99% 93%
Graphics test 7 FPS 25 FPS
Score 1207 4180

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM6375 MT6893
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (10.5%)
34 (89.5%)
Total votes: 38

