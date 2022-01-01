Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 9 score – 728K vs 434K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 1280
434723
Google Tensor +68%
728782
CPU 122472 187698
GPU 121866 298218
Memory 75491 100887
UX 113308 137683
Total score 434723 728782
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280
744
Google Tensor +41%
1051
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1879
Google Tensor +52%
2854

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280
2287
Google Tensor +181%
6418
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 13 FPS 38 FPS
Score 2287 6418

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 4 20
Shading units 48 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2022 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 S5E9845
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site Google Tensor official site

