Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 1080

Exynos 1280
VS
Dimensity 1080
Exynos 1280
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 495K vs 406K
  • Announced 7-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
406403
Dimensity 1080 +22%
495726
CPU 116214 132821
GPU 116279 134589
Memory 75097 98235
UX 100757 130803
Total score 406403 495726
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1876
Dimensity 1080 +21%
2278

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Score 2287 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 48 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2022 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (11.1%)
16 (88.9%)
Total votes: 18

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Samsung Exynos 1280
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 1280
3. Google Tensor and Samsung Exynos 1280
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
7. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish