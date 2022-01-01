Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 495K vs 406K
- Announced 7-months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|116214
|132821
|GPU
|116279
|134589
|Memory
|75097
|98235
|UX
|100757
|130803
|Total score
|406403
|495726
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
733
Dimensity 1080 +11%
813
Multi-Core Score
1876
Dimensity 1080 +21%
2278
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Score
|2287
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|48
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
