We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 434K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 1280
434723
Dimensity 8100 +81%
788287
CPU 122472 181064
GPU 121866 303347
Memory 75491 151816
UX 113308 144773
Total score 434723 788287
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1879
Dimensity 8100 +103%
3808

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280
2287
Dimensity 8100 +148%
5677
Stability 99% 96%
Graphics test 13 FPS 33 FPS
Score 2287 5677

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 4 -
Shading units 48 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8825 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
