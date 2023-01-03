Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1422 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +35%
1866
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +68%
16366
9760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17243
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +33%
1895
1426
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +104%
13454
6585
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|6
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
