Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i7 13700H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1422 points
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +35%
1866
Ryzen 5 5600H
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +68%
16366
Ryzen 5 5600H
9760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +33%
1895
Ryzen 5 5600H
1426
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +104%
13454
Ryzen 5 5600H
6585
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-13700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 6
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

