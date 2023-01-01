Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Dimensity 9000 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1009K vs 802K

Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1009K vs 802K Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)

Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s) 9% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2800 MHz) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Announced 1-year and 3-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 9000 +26% 1009498 Dimensity 7200 802255 CPU 257778 - GPU 400071 - Memory 156049 - UX 188263 - Total score 1009498 802255

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 9000 +49% 1275 Dimensity 7200 856 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 9000 +87% 4333 Dimensity 7200 2313

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 9000 8044 Dimensity 7200 n/a Stability 90% - Graphics test 48 FPS - Score 8044 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3050 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A L1 cache 1024 KB - L2 cache 3.5 MB - L3 cache 8 MB - Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 4 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G710 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 850 MHz - Execution units 10 4 Shading units 512 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3750 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3200 x 1440 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 4700 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced November 2021 February 2023 Class Flagship Flagship Model number MT6983 - Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site