Dimensity 9000 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (with Mali-G710 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1009K vs 802K
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|257778
|-
|GPU
|400071
|-
|Memory
|156049
|-
|UX
|188263
|-
|Total score
|1009498
|802255
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +49%
1275
856
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9000 +87%
4333
2313
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|-
|Score
|8044
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|10
|4
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1440
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6983
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
