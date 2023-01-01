Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 685 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 685

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 685 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 397K vs 287K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Snapdragon 685

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +38%
397203
Snapdragon 685
287964
CPU 123304 -
GPU 99867 -
Memory 62022 -
UX 112392 -
Total score 397203 287964
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1201 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 685

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units - 2
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 March 2023
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6375 SM6225-AD
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
