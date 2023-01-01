Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 685
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 685 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 397K vs 287K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|123304
|-
|GPU
|99867
|-
|Memory
|62022
|-
|UX
|112392
|-
|Total score
|397203
|287964
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +85%
692
374
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +25%
1997
1600
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Score
|1201
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 685
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|536 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|March 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6375
|SM6225-AD
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
