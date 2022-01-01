Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 1280 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 1280

Exynos 9810
VS
Exynos 1280
Exynos 9810
Exynos 1280

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~75%)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 434K vs 418K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Exynos 1280

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810
418436
Exynos 1280 +4%
434723
CPU 110029 122472
GPU 143277 121866
Memory 67847 75491
UX 93390 113308
Total score 418436 434723
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810
681
Exynos 1280 +9%
744
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +8%
2023
Exynos 1280
1879
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 9810
2267
Exynos 1280 +1%
2287
Stability 94% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 13 FPS
Score 2267 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Exynos 1280

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G68
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 572 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 18 4
Shading units 288 48
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 March 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9810 S5E8825
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site

